FG targets 2025 for 50% exclusive breastfeeding increment

The Federal Government through the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire would be targeting an increase of 50% in the rate of exclusive breastfeeding before the 2025.

He said that the aim is to achieve the 2025 World Health Assembly target of raising the rate of exclusive breastfeeding to at least 50 per cent.

Speaking during the ministerial launch of the 2022 World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) in Abuja, on Monday, he reiterated the ministry’s commitment toward cost-effective means to eradicate malnutrition.

Represented by the Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama, he recommended early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life and continued breastfeeding up to two years of age or beyond.

“We recommend early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, continued breastfeeding up to two years of age or beyond, introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe complementary foods from six months.” he said.

The minister reiterated government’s commitment to training of health professionals with information to cascade to mothers on the benefits of breastfeeding.

He further added that health professionals play critical roles in supporting women to breastfeed, and to do this effectively, they need appropriate knowledge associated with different methods of infant feeding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

