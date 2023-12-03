Report on Interest
FG takes over Second Niger bridge after project completion

By News Desk

By The Guild

Construction giant and contractor of the Second Niger Bridge, Julius Berger, has formally handed over the multi-billion naira project to the Federal Government.

The bridge handed to the apex government was designed to reduce travel time, connecting major parts of the country together.

In a brief ceremony yesterday at toll area of the bridge, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, expressed satisfaction with the project, confirming that the contractor had carried out repairs on the vandalized portions

He also noted that the bridge is open to concession to any private company who would be ready to complete all the ancillary roads, collect tolls and recoup investments.

Umahi hinted that modalities to ease traffic at the old and new bridges during the festive period are being worked out.

The 1.6 kilometers long bridge links Anambra and Delta states.

