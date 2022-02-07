FG takes delivery of additional 2m COVID-19 Vaccine

Efforts by the Federal Government to flatten coronavirus curve have received a boost after receiving an additional two million doses of the vaccine donated by the European Union (EU).

The two million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were part of the doses the government had prepared to deploy in order to remove Nigeria from league of countries battling the virus.

These two million doses of the vaccine were handed over to the Federal Government delegation at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), National Strategic Cold Store, Abuja.

The EU ambassador, Samuela Isopi, who made the presentation of the vaccines, said the donation is part of the EU’s commitment to jointly combat the pandemic.

Receiving the vaccines for the central government, the Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said that the Federal Government also in combating the pandemic has procured over 39 million doses of the J&J vaccine, through AFREXIM bank.

Shuaib stated that only about 12 million doses of this single-shot vaccine were currently in the cold store awaiting deployment.

The NPHCD boss noted that the shipments were received as part of the 39.8 million doses procured by the Federal Government and would be administered to Nigerians.

Shuaib said the single-shot J&J vaccine was received through the African Vaccine Acquisition Team (AVAT) of the African Union, a facility provided by AFREXIMBANK.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had last year taken delivery of 177,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Abuja. This marked the first wave of arrivals of COVID-19 vaccines procured through the African Union. Also in the last four months, over one million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were received.

