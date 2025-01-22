FG sympathizes with Turkey over 76 hotel fire deaths

The Nigerian Government has commiserated with the Turkish state over the death of 76 tourists who lost their lives during a fire disaster at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort, Bolu.

This condolence message came barely 24-hours after TheGuild press reported 66 casualties and over 50 sustaining varying degrees of injuries initially during the inferno that destroyed valuable goods and properties inside the 12-storey building.

As reported, at least two out of the deceased died after jumping from the hotel’s windows to escape the flames. Footage circulating in the country also showed people using linen to escape from the burning building by hanging it from windows.

The acting spokesperson of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, disclosed this in a statement shared through his social media handle on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to express deep condolence to the Government and People of the Republic of Turkiye over the unfortunate fire incident at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort”

“ The fire, which claimed the lives of 76 persons and injured more than 50 others in Bolu Province in Northwestern Turkiye, was reported to have started in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025″

“The Federal Government of Nigeria sympathizes with the Government of the Republic of Turkiye and the families of the victims of the fire incident, and also wishes a speedy recovery of the injured,”