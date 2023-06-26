FG suspends works on Lagos-Ibadan Express ahead Eid celebration

Following concerns raised by Nigerians travelling for the Eid el-Kabir festivities outside Lagos State, the Federal Government has suspended construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to aid the flow of traffic ahead of the celebration in the country.

It said that the contractor has been notified and would suspend work on the project from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2, when the festivities would have elapsed.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, disclosed this on Monday through a statement released and made available to newsmen.

Kesha stated that the move was promoted by a recent heavy traffic flow on the Lagos-Shagamu route which had continued to increase travel time on the road.

Aside from that, she added that the inclement weather conditions and advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic-related issues on the project forced the apex government.

The controller stressed that construction activities would resume by Monday, 3rd of July, 2023, to fast-track completion of the project.

According to the statement, “Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days ,the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir & the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project, Construction activities on this ever busy & very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday,2nd of July,2023.

“This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday & minimise the discomfort during this very important period.

“Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic. Wishing everyone happy Eid-el-Kabir celebrations”.

