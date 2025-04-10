FG suspends Warri-Itakpe train service over technical failure

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended services for trains travelling from Warri, Delta state, to Itakpe in Kogi, due to technical issues involving an engine failure.

This came barely 24 hours after a routine train traveling to Abuja broke down in a remote part of Kogi, leaving passengers stranded and forcing them to trek for hours through dense forest.

The corporation’s management announced on Thursday that operations on this route will commence within the next 24 hours.

Furthermore, it added that all passengers with tickets for the affected services are eligible for a full refund or revalidation for future travel, based on their preference.

According to the NRC statement, “The NRC wishes to inform the general public and our valued passengers that a significant disruption occurred on the Warri-Itakpe rail line on Tuesday, April 9, 2025, due to multiple technical issues involving a train engine failure. Management has consequently suspended train services on the route for 72 hours”

“The disruption commenced at approximately 1:38 PM and affected both the 8:00 AM departure from Warri and the 2:00 PM train from Itakpe”

“Emergency recovery protocols were immediately activated but also suffered a setback due to engine failures. Following the incident, NRC swiftly arranged for the safe evacuation of all passengers via road transport with an adequate security presence”

“Passengers were guided off the affected train to waiting cars approximately 500 meters from the track. Some passengers chose to arrange their own transportation before the arrival of official recovery vehicles—a decision NRC understands given the delay”

“In view of the situation, the NRC has suspended operations on the Warri-ltakpe route for 72 hours. This pause will allow our technical team to conduct a full audit, resolve all identified issues, and restore safe and reliable service”

“All passengers with tickets for the affected services are eligible for a full refund or revalidation for future travel, based on their preference.”