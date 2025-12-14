FG suspends students school exchange for SS3 exams

As part of measures to curb examination malpractices, the Federal Government has placed an indefinite ban on the admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School 3 in both public and private secondary schools across the country.

It was stated that the decision was taken following “growing concerns over the increasing incidence of examination malpractice, including the use of so-called special centres during external examinations in Nigeria.

The directive was issued by the government through the Federal Ministry of Education on Sunday in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

According to the government, such practices “undermine the integrity and credibility of Nigeria’s education system.”

The ministry disclosed that the policy would take effect from the 2026/2027 academic session.

“The policy will take effect from the next academic calendar 2026/27 with admissions and transfers now restricted strictly to Senior Secondary School One (SS1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2)”.

“Admission or transfer into SS3 will no longer be permitted under any circumstance”, it added.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the ministry said the measure was aimed at addressing the movement of students late into their secondary school education for examination-related advantages.

“The measure is aimed at discouraging last-minute movement of students for examination-related advantages, ensuring proper academic monitoring, and promoting continuity in teaching and learning,” the statement read.

The Federal Ministry of Education directed school proprietors, principals and administrators across the country to comply fully with the new policy.

“School proprietors, principals, and administrators nationwide have been directed to comply fully with the policy,” it stated.

While warning that failure to comply would attract penalties, the apex government said: “Any violation will attract appropriate sanctions in line with existing education regulations and guidelines”.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s position on education reforms, the ministry said the directive was part of broader efforts to protect the integrity of public examinations nationwide.

“The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining academic standards, promoting fairness, and restoring credibility to public examinations across the country,” the statement added.