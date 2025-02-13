FG suspends polytechnic, others registration for population control

In a move to control the rapid growth of student enrollment and to ensure quality education in higher institutions, the Ministry of Education has imposed a one-year memorandum on new applications for Polytechnics and Monotechnics.

The government, however, exempted new health institution applicants due to low enrollment challenges.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education, Prof. Idris Bugaje, on Thursday in Kaduna.

Bugaje noted that the moratorium will take effect immediately indicating that all new applications for these higher institutions are put on hold for 12 months.

On the contrary, he added that institutions currently being assessed before this announcement will be required to pay N4 million to continue the registration process.

While explaining the reason for this development, the NBTE executive secretary stated that this move is to ensure that tertiary Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions are properly populated within their approved carrying capacities.

According to him, “ Polytechnics awaiting ministerial approval will be required to pay an application fee of N4 million and a processing fee of N2 million per programme of study.

“ Monotechnics on the other hand, will pay an application fee of N2 million and a processing fee of N1 million per programme of study. Applicants have 30 days to pay these fees, failure to which will result in the termination of the registration process ”

“New health institutions, which are exempted from the moratorium, will pay the same fees as Monotechnics for registration.”