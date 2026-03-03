FG suspends pilgrimage to Israel, Jordan

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has suspended all pilgrimages to Israel and Jordan following escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The decision comes after days of Iranian airstrikes targeting several United States facilities across countries in the region, reportedly carried out in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Stephen Adegbite, disclosed this in Lagos during a press briefing shortly after 500 pilgrims returned to the country, arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport from the 2025 main pilgrimage exercise.

“You are aware of the latest security developments in Israel and the wider Middle East. In view of the state of emergency declared by Israeli authorities and restrictions on public gatherings, the Commission has decided to suspend all pilgrimages, both by the Commission and private operators, until the security situation improves,” he said.

Adegbite stressed that the safety and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims remain the Commission’s top priority, adding that authorities are closely monitoring developments in the region. He noted that the suspension would remain in effect until international travel to Israel is considered safe.

“The Federal Government places a premium on peace and security. We therefore advise Nigerians to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could undermine national security or diplomatic relations,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as unprecedented support for both Christian and Muslim pilgrimages.

Adegbite further acknowledged the contributions of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, toward the successful completion of the 2025 pilgrimage exercise.

He urged Christians and peace advocates to continue praying for stability in Jerusalem and across the Middle East to avert a potential humanitarian crisis.