FG suspends car hire services indefinitely at Abuja airport

The Federal Government through the Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended indefinitely all car hire services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, over face-off among the operators.

FAAN said that the decision to suspend their operations indefinitely was to avert any breakdown of law and order around the country’s entry port while the operators sort out their differences.

It stressed that the lingering factional crisis among the car hire operators had been affecting airport car hire service operations.

The suspension was announced through a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

FAAN urged local and international visitors to use alternative transportation means to arrive and leave the airport pending when the issue would be resolved.

According to the statement: “The FAAN wishes to inform the general public that the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been suspended with immediate effect.

“This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.

“Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.

“The Management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary suspension may cause our esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public. Normal Car Hire Services resume as soon as their differences are resolved.”

