FG summons Indonesian envoy over diplomat’s arrest, harassment

Following an attack on the Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia, the Federal Government has summoned the country’s representative, Usra Harahap, over manhandling and arrest of its envoy in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital.

The government said that the Harahap’s summon was to give a detailed account of the assault that had sparked outrage after a video of it went viral globally, just as it threatened to review its relationship with Indonesia if the Asian country refused to prosecute its immigration officials responsible for the attack.

Nigeria’s diplomat, in the video, was reportedly arrested in front of his official quarters by the Indonesian officials, and all claims made by the envoy were ignored by the officials.

Addressing pressmen on Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffry Onyeama, stressed that the government would not accept further attacks on its envoy by any country authorities.

He said: “There was absolutely no justification whatsoever for this kind of behaviour against not only a Nigerian diplomat but any Nigerian at all. It was totally unacceptable,” the Minister said.

“What we have decided to do is to recall (for consultations immediately), our Nigerian ambassador in Jakarta in Indonesia and we will have full consultations at the highest level and decide what next steps to take including a review of our relations with Indonesia”.

The threat came after yesterday’s statement released by his Foreign Ministry, condemning the assault on Nigeria’s envoy to Indonesia by the country’s officials.

Earlier, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria has apologised and that the immigration officials involved had also visited the Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia to apologise over their actions.

The minister, who accepted the apology on the government’s behalf, meanwhile, stressed that the Federal Government wanted stronger action to be taken by the Indonesian Government.

While arguing that the officials must be sanctioned to serve as deterrent to others, he added that Indonesia’s failure to do so would have consequences on the relationship between both countries.

In the video of the incident which went viral, at least three men, identified as immigration officials, were seen in a vehicle assaulting the Nigerian diplomat and ignoring his screams of pain.

Two of the men held his hands and pinned him down in the backseat, another freely assaulted his unprotected head as he cried out in pain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

