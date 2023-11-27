Report on Interest
FG summons aviation agencies heads over safety concerns

By News Desk

By The Guild

Worried over increasing cases of crash lands of planes recorded, The Federal Government has summoned heads of aviation regulatory agencies over safety concerns in the sector.

It stated that during the meeting, both the government representatives and the private sector would be reviewing the incidents that had recently raised concerns on safety standards in the aviation sector.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Monday through his official social media handle.

He added that after thorough review of the crashes and other incidents that occurred, solution to prevent future occurrence would be checked.

According to the statement, “Due to safety concerns in the aviation sector expressed by members of the public, I have summoned the heads of the regulatory agencies to my office later today to review the incidents that are the causes of these concerns and to ensure that appropriate steps are taken to forestall future occurrence and to apply sanctions, where necessary, regarding the past incidents”.

