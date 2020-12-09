FG stops telecom companies from selling new SIM, begins users auditing

The Federal Government has directed telecommunication companies across the country to halt the sale registration and activation of new Subscriber Identity Module, known better as SIM card.

The apex government, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), explained that the directive had become imperative to pave way for an audit of the Subscriber Registration Database.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, said that the move was to allow the commission focus on the task ahead and ensure all bottlenecks are prevented during such times the audit would last.

In a statement made available to The Guild on Wednesday by the Commission’s Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, the minister said that the audit was in line with the federal government’s desire to consolidate the achievement of the SIM Card registration exercise of September 2019.

According to him, an exemption may be granted in writing by the Commission following approval from the Federal Government where it is absolutely necessary.

“Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are to please note that non-compliance with this directive will be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

“As the Minister has earlier directed in January, 2020, all citizens are urged to immediately secure Digital Identification from the National Identity Management Commission and submit it to the Network Operators,” the statement said.