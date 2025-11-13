FG stops indigenous language teaching in schools

The Federal Government has scrapped the national policy mandating the use of indigenous languages as the medium of teaching in Nigerian schools, declaring English the sole language of instruction across all levels of education.

The government’s decision followed extensive data analysis showing that students taught primarily in indigenous languages recorded lower academic performance in national examinations such as WAEC, NECO, and JAMB.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced the policy reversal, yesterday, at the Language in Education International Conference 2025, organised by the British Council in Abuja.

“The national policy on language has been cancelled. English now stands as the medium of instruction from pre-primary to tertiary education,” Alausa said.

He explained that while preserving local languages remains important for cultural identity, English provides a unifying tool for national cohesion and global competitiveness.

“Using the mother tongue language in Nigeria for the past 15 years has literally destroyed education in certain regions. We have to talk about evidence, not emotions,” he added.

The policy, approved in 2022, had required that pupils from Early Childhood Education to Primary Six be taught in their mother tongue or the language of their immediate community.

Alausa said the suspension was approved at the 69th meeting of the National Council on Education held in Akure earlier this month, adding that the new directive aligns with data-driven educational reform.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed, said the government is also introducing new teacher training packages to improve literacy and numeracy at the foundational level.

British Council Nigeria Country Director, Donna McGowan, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s education reforms, saying the Council would continue to collaborate with the ministry on teacher development and language proficiency.