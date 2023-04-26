FG spends $1.2M on Nigerians evacuation from Sudan to Egypt

In a bid to ensure safe return of Nigerians from Sudan, President Muhammadu Buhari has released over $1 million for the movement of citizens stranded in the troubled country to Egypt where they would be airlifted to Nigeria.

It said that the release of the funds and quick movements of Nigerians by road to Egypt was to maximize the 72 hours ceased fire window signed by the two warring actions in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and his counterpart, Minister of State, Zubairu Dada, disclosed this on Wednesday while announcing the movement of Nigerians from Khartoum, Sudan capital.

Onyeama revealed that the funds was used to secure 40 luxury buses to pick up the stranded Nigerian in the north Arican nation to Egypt where they would be airlifted back home.

He said the evacuation efforts are being coordinated by the Nigerian embassy in Sudan as well as authorities of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FERMA).

According to the Ministers, the buses conveying our citizens were hired at $1.2 million, noting that it also included the cost of providing security while conveying them to the Egyptian border.

Both ministers also noted that women and children will be given priority, including diplomats who are equally involved in the evacuation logistics.

They noted that the Nigerian government was leveraging on the 72-hour ceasefire deal to evacuate as many Nigerians as possible.

Dada noted that the Saudi Arabia government had already evacuated some Nigerians through the sea to safety and that once the situation calms down arrangements will be made to move them back to Nigeria.

