FG, South Africa partner on drug trafficking prevention, others

In a bid to tackle the menace of drug trafficking, the Federal Government and South Africa have decided to partner on preventing drug abuse and trafficking between both countries.

Both countries would be collaborating through their agencies, while the Nigerian government entered into the partnership through the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) while South Africa would be the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

The agencies of both countries would be collaborating on intelligence sharing and exchange programme for personnel tackling drug abuse and trafficking within both countries

Other aspects of the partnership between both countries include confiscation of proceeds of crime and prosecution of suspects among others.

The partnership agreement was reached on Monday when the Chairman, NDLEA, Mohammed Marwa, and his South African counterpart, National Head of DPCI, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, met virtually.

At the meeting, both representatives, in a statement released by NDLEA’s Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, agreed that the rate of drug abuse must be checked and emphasized the urgent need to partner toward curbing trans-border drug trafficking.

During the meeting, Marwa recommended that both countries sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would allow both agencies to share intelligence and engage in joint operations particularly in the areas of controlled delivery; joint training, and personnel exchange programmes.

Marwa said: “Drugs destroy our youths both in Nigeria and South Africa. These drugs are peddled by syndicates across our two countries, this is why we need to partner and collaborate to dismantle their evil web and stop their criminal trade”.

Lebeya, in his remarks, agreed on all the areas of collaboration identified by the NDLEA boss, saying I’m in agreement with you on the areas you have mentioned.

“It’s important we collaborate on intelligence sharing real time. Exchange programme for our personnel is also another effective way of sharing knowledge”, he added.

