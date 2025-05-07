FG solicits media support against terrorists

The Federal Government has urged media professionals and editors to exercise caution in their reportage of terrorist groups threatening the nation’s peace and stability.

The government urged journalists and editors to avoid narratives that might inadvertently promote the agenda of terrorist groups operating in the country.

It called on them to focus more on highlighting the achievements and sacrifices of the Armed Forces, stressing that responsible journalism can help boost troop morale and support the nation’s security objectives.

The Minister for Information, Mohammed Idris stated this during the seventh edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series held at the National Press Centre in Abuja.

“The media, as gatekeepers and partners in nation-building, have a crucial role to play in supporting our military’s morale by highlighting their successes and sacrifices. Our armed forces are not only respected by global allies but also feared by those who threaten our collective peace.

“It is equally important to recognise that the fight against insecurity is not limited to kinetic approaches. It is also a battle for the hearts and minds of our people – one that terrorist groups are actively exploiting through propaganda, especially on social media platforms.

“I therefore call on our media professionals and editors to be discerning in their reportage. We must deny these groups the undue publicity they crave,” he said.

Idris warned editors against giving undue attention to terrorist activities through sensational reporting and urged them to adopt a more patriotic and security-conscious approach to their coverage.

“We must take them off the front pages and accurately report them as the criminals they are, without glorifying their acts or giving credence to their false narratives. These are not freedom fighters; they are murderers, kidnappers, and destroyers, and they must be presented as such.

“Let us remember that responsible and patriotic journalism is essential to building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria – one that holds promise not just for our nation, but for the stability and development of the entire West African sub-region and the African continent at large.”

Highlighting security as the second pillar of the President Bola Tinubu administration’s agenda, the Minister noted that Nigeria’s Armed Forces have continued to gain ground against insurgents, aided by new weaponry, improved intelligence, and international cooperation.

“As many of you are aware, “Strengthening National Security for Peace and Prosperity” is the second pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda. This emphasis on security underscores a fundamental truth: no nation can achieve sustainable development without peace and stability.

“The Tinubu administration has demonstrated this resolve not merely through words, but through concrete actions, including the acquisition of advanced platforms and armaments, enhanced intelligence gathering, intensive training and retraining of personnel, and strategic global partnerships, ” Idris said.