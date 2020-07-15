FG silents on Magu’s release condition

Hours after the Presidential probe panel released Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) suspended acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, from detention, the Federal Government has been silent on release conditions set for the embattled officer.

Magu, detained by probe panel on alleged 24 cases bordering on corruption that leveled against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was released on Wednesday evening in Abuja.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in an interview with newsmen, stated that he was not aware if panel has set Magu free or not.

Adesina noted that Magu was grill within the Presidential Villa but was never detained within the premises and that only the panel and law enforcement agencies can state categorically details of his release conditions.

“The panel had sat over four weeks before the President Muhammadu Buhari approved that the EFCC boss be invited for questioning to clarify certain issues and defend himself on the allegations raised against him”.

Adesina stated that the probe of Magu would further strengthen the Buhari anti-graft war and send signals to all that no one is above the law under the present administration.

Earlier, counsel to the suspended anti-graft agency boss, Toyin Ojaomo, who confirmed his release to newsmen, disclosed that his client was no longer within confinement of the panel.

Ojaomo, who condemned detention of Magu, stated that the suspended EFCC boss was not arrested and that he went to the panel based on the invitation received.

“The panel invited Magu and on receiving the invite, as a law-abiding citizen of the country, honoured it. But to our surprise, and not allow him to go home, the panel held him back”.

The counsel stated that the reports of funds and property making the round on Magu were all incorrect and concocted by detractors who felt threatened by status of the suspended EFCC boss.

“Most of the information flying around were concocted against him. From all indications, it has shown that some people were ready to ensure that Magu’s reputation get tarnished. I can assure you that such will not happen. I know that he is clean. At the moment, he has not been confronted with any allegation even by the panel”.

Ojaomo, while arguing that the number of persons investigated, prosecuted and their status in the country required that Magu security aides be restored to protect him.

“And rather than protect him, the government has withdrew his security aides. He is force to secure the services of a private security agency to protect his family in the country. So, I urged that they should restore it”.