FG shuts Lagos airport terminal for repair

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced plans to close Terminal 1 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos for a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at modernising the ageing facility.

The shutdown is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and will last for 22 months, during which the terminal will undergo comprehensive rehabilitation and expansion.

FAAN said the work will involve demolishing non-structural elements, reinforcing the building’s core, and installing modern mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, alongside upgraded security screening, baggage handling and passenger processing facilities.

According to the authority, the planned overhaul is intended as a permanent solution, rather than the short-term fixes previously carried out at the terminal.

To minimise disruption during the closure, FAAN is close to completing a temporary departure terminal measuring about 8,000 square metres. Construction of the facility is more than 90 percent complete, with handover and operational testing expected in the coming weeks.

Once operational, the temporary terminal will handle all departing international and domestic passengers, allowing flight operations at MMIA to continue throughout the rehabilitation period. FAAN added that passenger arrivals will continue to use existing facilities, while cargo operations at the airport will remain unaffected.

FAAN Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, assured travellers that the transition to the temporary terminal would be smooth and advised passengers to arrive earlier than usual once operations commence there.

She said the upgrades are expected to expand capacity, improve passenger experience and modernise infrastructure at one of Nigeria’s busiest international gateways.