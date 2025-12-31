FG shuts Kaduna oil facility over pollution

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed the Sunseed Oil facility in Zaria, Kaduna State, over excessive air emissions in violation of national environmental regulations.

The agency said the action followed multiple complaints and on-site assessments, which confirmed that the facility was releasing air emissions beyond permissible limits.

NESREA explained that the facility’s operations breached the National Environmental (Air Quality Control) Regulations, which require industrial plants to install pollution control equipment and adopt cleaner production methods.

The enforcement action was announced yesterday, in a statement by NESREA’s Assistant Director (Press), Nwamaka Ejiofor, who noted that the emissions posed an immediate threat to the surrounding ecosystem and the health of residents in nearby communities.

According to NESREA, the shutdown aligns with its mandate to ensure industrial compliance and protect the public from hazardous industrial discharges, including harmful air pollutants and effluents.

The agency’s Director-General, Prof. Innocent Barikor, warned that all industrial operators must comply with national environmental regulations.

“Activities that endanger public health and the environment will not be tolerated,” he said, stressing NESREA’s commitment to sustained monitoring and enforcement.