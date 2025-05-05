FG shuts illegal mining site in Kaduna

The Federal Government has shut down an unauthorized tin mining operation in Damau, located in the Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The operation targeted a tin-rich site legally owned by Trobell Minerals Limited, which had been occupied by illegal miners for several months, resulting in what residents described as severe environmental damage, economic disruption, and a rise in insecurity.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, authorized the action and stated that the enforcement operation was carried out by the Mining Marshals without the use of force.

According to a statement issued by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Monday, the operation was strategic and non-confrontational, combining intelligence gathering with community engagement and diplomacy to peacefully dismantle the illicit activity.

“In a strategic move, the Marshals brought the illegal activities to an end through a peaceful, community-driven process,” the statement noted. It highlighted that the miners vacated the site peacefully after consultations with traditional rulers and residents.

The Minister, speaking during the first anniversary of the Mining Marshals’ establishment, praised their professionalism and affirmed the government’s resolve to equip them further for future operations.

“We must continue to strengthen the capacity of our Mining Marshals,” Alake said, promising improved logistics and support. He added that the success in Damau could serve as a blueprint for future interventions, blending enforcement with dialogue.

He urged communities to support ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining, noting its damaging effect on national development and investor confidence.

“This peaceful resolution in Kaduna demonstrates that diplomacy, combined with enforcement, can effectively address illegal mining. It’s a win for the sector and a relief for affected communities,” Alake concluded.