FG shuts eight Kano cinemas for license breach

The Federal Government has withdrawn licences and shut down eight entertainment cinema venues across Kano State over repeated breaches of cultural, religious, and regulatory codes, following a compliance enforcement exercise.

The revoked licences affect the following centres: Hamdala Entertainment in Ungoggo; Lady J Entertainment, Dan Hausa Entertainment, and Wazobiya Entertainment in Sanya Olu; Ni’ima Entertainment in Zungeru; Ariya Entertainment in Abedi Sabon Gari; Babbangida Entertainment in Balatus; and Harsashi Entertainment in Ebedi Sabon Gari.

In a statement, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Film and Video Censorship Board, Abba El-Mustapha, explained that the Federal Government’s decision is part of a broader effort to sanitise the entertainment industry and reinforce adherence to societal norms in Kano.

El-Mustapha noted that the affected establishments had consistently disregarded the board’s regulations, making their continued operation unacceptable.

He further alleged that the closed centres were involved in activities such as hosting events late into the night, showcasing indecent content, and operating without the necessary legal clearances.

The Kano film secretary, issued a stern warning that any attempts to reopen the businesses under new names would result in legal consequences.

“We are determined to ensure that the entertainment business in Kano aligns with our legal and moral expectations,” El-Mustapha stated.

“Our enforcement teams are on alert. Anyone caught trying to circumvent this ban will face arrest and prosecution,” he warned.