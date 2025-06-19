FG shuts Abuja visa centre over customers’ extortion

In a bold enforcement action, the Federal Government through the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed off the TLS Visa Application Centre in Abuja for allegedly obstructing ongoing investigations into consumer rights violations.

It stated that the move followed multiple breaches of the FCCPC Act, including assault on government officials and uniformed police officers, and the wilful refusal to honour lawful summons.

The Commission’s Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Boladale Adeyinka, who led the operation, stressed that the investigation into TLS—a private company offering visa support services to Nigerians—began in March 2025, following complaints from consumers over non-provision of services they had paid for.

“On the 25th of March, we served TLS a letter in line with our normal complaint resolution process,” she said. “Instead of addressing the complaint, their officers assaulted FCCPC operatives carrying out their lawful duty of enforcing consumer rights.”

She disclosed that the situation escalated further when TLS officials not only refused to accept a formal summons to appear before the Commission but also assaulted police officers who were providing lawful security for FCCPC operations.

“In line with Section 18(1)(f) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, directed the sealing of the premises,” Adeyinka stated.

She emphasized that the Commission had reasonable grounds to believe that TLS’s operations were “inimical to consumer welfare” and, therefore, warranted immediate suspension pending further investigation.

She said senior officers of TLS, including the country manager and centre manager, have now been summoned to appear before the Commission in Abuja by 2p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025, to explain their conduct and defend the company’s actions.

Adeyinka warned that refusal to honour this latest summons could attract severe legal consequences under the FCCPC Act.

“Section 33(3) of the FCCPC Act stipulates that failure to comply with a summons, without sufficient cause, is an offense punishable by up to three years imprisonment, a fine of up to ₦20m, or both,” she said.

“Section 33(4) goes further to state that any person who willfully obstructs or interrupts proceedings of the Commission is liable to the same penalties. TLS’s actions clearly fall under these violations.”

She reaffirmed that the Commission remains committed to protecting consumers and will not tolerate any attempt to undermine its statutory powers.

When asked about the nature of the original complaint, Adeyinka explained that it involved “non-provision of paid visa processing services” by TLS, a core issue affecting many Nigerians who rely on such centres for travel documentation.

The FCCPC urged affected consumers to come forward with evidence of service failure as investigations continue.

She said the sealing of TLS’s office serves as a stern warning to service providers across the country that the Commission will not hesitate to act decisively in defence of consumer rights.