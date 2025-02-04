FG shutdown Abuja hospital, arrests worker over patients’ death

The Federal Government through the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has shut down an unlicensed hospital, Dada’s Clinic and Maternity, located in the Gaube community within the Kuje Area Council of Abuja.

This action followed the death of a community elder after a hernia operation at the clinic, along with reports of other patients suffering severe complications from procedures conducted there.

While some of the affected individuals managed to survive after receiving urgent medical attention elsewhere, others tragically lost their lives due to complications from the illegal hospital.

During the enforcement operation, a man identified as Sabiu, who claimed to oversee the clinic’s operations, was arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.

Sabiu admitted that the facility was not registered with the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC).

The closure was initiated after community members reported the facility to the FCTA with the deployment of the Director of Medical and Diagnostics Services, with PHERMC officials present.

It was learnt that the facility lacked basic healthcare infrastructure, including windows, doors, a reception area, a nursing station, and essential sanitary amenities such as bathrooms and toilets.

The clinic consisted of four rooms, a common area, and an incomplete extension, all in poor hygienic conditions.