FG shortlists 8,000 candidates for scholarship interview

The Federal Government through the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), has shortlisted 8,000 candidates to be interviewed for its Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) for Masters and PhD awards.

The Head, Overseas Scholarship Scheme Division, Bello Mustapha said that the selection interview was a continuation process which began in Dec. 20, 2021, through publications in some national newspapers inviting qualified Nigerians nationwide to apply.

Mustapha disclosed that under the 2022/2023 academic session, it advertised the scholarship and called for application and more than 26,000 people applied, while over 8,000 were selected for interview.

He said that the PTDF OSS was an annual programme which began in 2000, aimed at providing Nigerian students with the intellectual foundation and skills needed to participate actively in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He said: “We conduct the interviews in the six geopolitical zones of the country but presently we are doing in five geo- geopolitical zones of the country this year because of the issues of insecurity in the southeast.

“So, we are using Ibadan, Bauchi, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kaduna while South East candidates are asked to choose any convenient centre from other zones.

“It will run for three weeks in Abuja, then two weeks in the other centres apart from Bauchi. Bauchi will run for one week because we do not have many candidates in Bauchi centre,’’

Mustapha, in Abuja, on Monday, said that the final selection would depend on its budgetary allocation and that the scholarship is running based on the availability of funds which determines the final selection.

He said that the interview as one of the criteria for the scholarship, said that at the end, the best performing candidates would be chosen as concession would be given to candidates from oil producing states.

According to him, the fund had sponsored many Nigerians over the years and some of them had returned to the country and were contributing to the economy.

As gathered, PTDF under its strategic direction provides scholarships to Masters and PhD degree applicants in partnership with universities in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China and Malaysia.

PTDF sponsors students/awardees in all major disciplines related to oil and gas and energy industries, including engineering, geosciences, environmental studies, computing and management.

