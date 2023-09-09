FG sets up taskforce on Lagos commercial airlines relocation

Concerned about the teething problems of relocating the international airlines to the new Terminal which was necessitated by the recent fire outbreak at the Old International Terminal in Lagos, the Federal Government has set up a taskforce to resolve these challenges immediately.

The five-man taskforce major responsibility would be minimize discomfort that may be experienced by the commercial airline operators, address passengers fears and communicate effectively on steps taken to actualize the relocation in Lagos State.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, sets up the taskforce on Saturday, hours after a fire disaster was recorded at the airport, slowing halting the relocation exercise.

The five-man team would be led by former Director of Air Transport Management, Hassan Musa.

Other members of the team were: General Manager Aerodrome NCAA, Adebayo Oladipo, Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Collins Mukoro, Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Uyoyou Edhekpo, and Special Adviser to the Aviation minister, Henry Agbebire.

According to the minister, the taskforce will work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation.

“We are committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice is heard and addressed promptly.

“Also, our focus dwells on minimizing any form of discomfort during this transition period. Efforts will be made in streamlining processes at both terminals while closely monitoring operations 24/7.

“Measures such as enhanced signage, dedicated support staff, improved communication channels will be implemented proactively.

“Aside from that, we pledge transparency throughout this process by providing regular updates on progress made in addressing concerns arising from airline relocations. FAAN aims at improving public relations strategies through various channels including online platforms and customer service helplines so that you stay informed about developments firsthand”.

The minister, meanwhile, appealed to passengers and other stakeholders “to be patient and bear with us as the inconvenience caused will soon be resolved. Your understanding plays a vital role in making this transition smoother for everyone involved”.

It will be recalled that during the Honourable Minister’s inspection of the Lagos Airport on Thursday 31st August 2023, he had given a deadline of October, 1 2023 for the relocation. However, the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had to fast track the implementation of this directive in response to the recent fire outbreak which raised safety concerns and affected passengers’ movements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

