FG sets up investigative panel on NPA after Bala-Usman’s suspension

After announcing the suspension of the Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday, The Federal Government (FG) has set up a panel to probe NPA.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, President Buhari approved the panel of inquiry on NPA and directed Usman to step aside.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

“The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary. Other members of the panel will be appointed by the minister.”

