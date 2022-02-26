FG sets up four evacuation routes for stranded Nigerians across Ukraine

In a bid to protect Nigerians stranded in Ukraine from suffering any gunshot wounds, the Federal Government has setup four evacuation routes along the nation’s embassy in Poland amid a Russian invasion in the country.

The apex government said that officials of the Nigerian Embassy staff and along with volunteers have been stationed at each of the routes to receive its citizens that have become stranded in the country after the Russian government deployed its armoured tanks and others.

It announced the four evacuation routes in the statement released by the Federal Ministry of Foreign affairs through its official social media handle.

In the statement released on Saturday, the government stated that the Nigerian Embassy in Poland would receive the citizens and facilitate their return to the country.

The statement reads: “In light of the recent happenings in Ukraine, please be advised that for all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have us waiting for them,” the notice said.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

“Please present this as your destination address with the Border controls 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa.

“The Nigerian Embassy staff and along with volunteers will be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to pick up Nigerians from the crossing border points and locations below:

“Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska

Szkoła Podstawowa w Lubyczy Królewskiej (zaplecze hali sportowej) ul. Jana III Sobieskiego 5, 22-680 Lubycza Królewska

Phone: +48-729275316

“Korczowa-Krakowiec

Świetlica, Korczowa 155, 37-552 Korczowa

Phone:+48-579201775

“Medyka-Szeginie

Hala Sportowa – Medyka 285, 37-732 Medyka

Phone:+48-729242516

“Budomierz-Hurszew

Szkoła Podstawowa w m. Krowica Sama 183, 37-625 Krowica Sama

Phone: +48-739493541”

