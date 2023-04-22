FG sets up committee on stranded Nigerians evacuation from Sudan

Worried by the safety of Nigerians in Sudan, the Federal Government has set up a committee with mandate to rescue it’s citizens trapped in Sudan due the current unrest in the North African country.

It stated that the decision behind setting up the committee was to ensure that all Nigerians in the north African nation returns home safely.

The new assurance came barely 24 hours after the central government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed that the government was having difficulty of embarking on the rescue mission.

In a statement by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) signed by its Head of Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, on Saturday.

It noted that the committee, which consists of professional emergency responders, search and rescue experts, “will constantly evaluate the situation and seek for the safest way to evacuate the Nigerian citizens even if it is through a country neigboring Sudan.”

The agency said it is in “constant communication with all relevant partners including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and security agencies while seeking for an appropriate window of opportunity to evacuate all stranded Nigerians back home in a safe and dignified manner.”

It noted that the current emergency situation in Sudan is very complex with fighting between waring factions going on and all airports and land boarders closed.

However, NEMA said it is working with all its partners and is constantly compiling updated information on the situation.

The Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, also said that the agency is very much concerned and is working on all possible options of bringing the stranded Nigerians back home to their loved ones in safe and dignified manner.

