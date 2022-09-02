FG sets up 15-man committee for 2022 independence day celebration

The Federal Government has set up a 15-man Inter-Ministerial Committee to plan the celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary on 1st October, 2022.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee was said to have included: Secretary to the Government of the Federation as the Chairman, Minister of Information and culture, Minister of Interior, Minister of Finance, Budget and National planning, Minister of foreign affairs, Minister of Federal Capital Territory administration, Minister of Special duties and intergovernmental affairs and National security Adviser.

Others members include; Special Adviser to president on policy and coordination, permanent Secretary, state house, permanent Secretary, general services office, inspector general of police, Director-General, Department of State Services, Commander, Guards Brigade and permanent Secretary, political and economic affairs office.

It stated that the committee would also get organisations and people relevant to the successful execution of the programmes, and carry out other assignments towards the successful implementation of the programme.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said that the Committee was constituted to plan, organise and execute all approved activities befitting Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration as well as document for posterity, all planned activities for the Anniversary.

Through a statement released by the Director of Information, Willie Bassey, on Friday in Abuja, he disclosed that the Committee would meet regularly to give necessary direction on all the activities earmarked for the Celebration

According to him, sub-committees would be constituted to assist in executing specific assignments from the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

