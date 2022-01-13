FG sets corruption eradication target for new EFFC board

The Federal Government has inaugurated the governing board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with task that the board members must work assiduously to eradicate corruption across the country.

It explained that while not undermining the complex nature of corruption, the members must work with the relevant stakeholders, ministries and sister government agencies by collaborating to achieve desired result.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who inaugurated the board on Thursday noted that though the anti-graft agency had been without a board for six years, the new members must hit the ground running and provide practical solution in solving the menace of corruption.

Mustapha urged the members of the board to be above board, adding that they should work towards policies that would contribute to the fight against corruption in the country. According to him, you are, however, required to put in your best to combat financial and economic crimes in the country.

“The commission is empowered to prevent, investigate, prosecute and penalise economic and financial crimes and is charged with the responsibility of enforcing the provisions of other laws and regulations relating to economic and financial crimes, as well as fight terrorism.

“Let me reiterate the fact that governing boards are creations of the enabling statutes of the various institutions, with the main responsibility for giving policy direction to management, in order to contribute towards the developmental goals of government.

“I, therefore, expect that all hands will be on deck to generate robust policy initiatives that will help this administration achieve its fight against corruption and revamp the economy.

“Similarly, in carrying out your responsibility as board members, you must also eschew corruption totally as the government will not hesitate to sanction all infractions.”

On his part, The EFCC chairman, AbdulRasheed Bawa, said that the board members would augment the activities of the agency and that their addition would also help in ridding the country off corruption

Bawa, who doubles as the executive chairman of the board, said that the agency had 98.54 per cent success rate in court, and that with the new development, the agency was poised to achieve more.

According to him, we recorded 2220 convictions, which is the highest ever recorded within one calendar year by the EFCC. The closest to that was in 2019 when the EFCC recorded only 1280 convictions.

“Looking at also the figure that we have lost within the Same calendar, we lost 37 cases. . If you do the math, you will understand that we had 98.54% success rate in court. But with the inauguration of this board, I believe with the wealth of experience that all of us are bringing to the board, we will be able to do better.

“Looking at what we have done and the daunting task before us. And as you have said, Nigeria have succeeded in even exporting this problem in overseas, I can understand where you’re coming from, we will deal with it,“ he said.

