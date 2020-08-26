FG sets common goal for skills acquisition programmes across Nigeria

In its bid to achieve desired results in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) across the country, the Federal Government has directed the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) to harmonize all operations related to skills development by all ministries, departments and agencies, (MDAs) in line with the ITF Act.

It explained that the need to escalate skills development in the economy necessitated call for harmonization of operations in line with President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment towards empowering the youth across the nation.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said that though the initiative and partnership between the two bodies was commendable, there was need for harmonization of all parties involved for efficiency and effective vocational education delivery.

Speaking during a virtual meeting held with critical stakeholders and partners on skills development on Wednesday, Osinbajo said it was imperative for stakeholders to work in unison in achieving set out objectives of the initiative.

The meeting aimed at giving a report on the success and progress of the ITF-NECA Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP) was attended by the Ministers of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; and representatives of Honourable Minister of Education.

In their separate contributions, Chris Ngige and Sunday Dare lauded the partnership between ITF and NECA urging the two organisations to strive towards synergy and collaboration with other stakeholders charged with skills development.

The ITF-NECA Technical skills Development Project has worked with 42 Participating Organisations across the country and has equipped over 8,000 Nigerian Youths annually with requisite skills for employment, entrepreneurship and wealth creation.

Speaking after the meeting, the Director-General ITF, Joseph Ari and Director-General NECA, Dr Timothy Olawale, praised the government’s commitment towards tackling the challenges of unemployment and underemployment.

They said the vigour with which the government was pursuing its job and wealth creation agenda would surely place the country on a sound path of economic growth and development.

The DGs also pledged to immediately swing into action in order to implement the directive of the Vice President to harmonize technical and vocational skills training in the Nigerian economy as enshrined in the ITF Act.

“From just six trade areas at its inception, the project now boasts of over forty trade areas with over 8,000 youths trained annually for the industries. With greater support from government, the current challenges of limited funds, high costs of TVET training and wrong perception of TVET education could be surmounted,” Ari said.