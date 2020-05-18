 FG sends COVID-19 palliative to Kano after lockdown extension

By Idowu Abdullahi,

As parts of measures to cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians, the Federal Government has disclosed that it sent no fewer than one hundred and twenty trucks of food items to the Kano State Government as COVID-19 palliative for the state after lockdown extension.

It said the the gesture which will be distributed by the state government to the poor and vulnerable was to support the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration and further ensure the citizens maintain social distancing and stay-at-home order in a bid to prevent community spread of the virus.

Recall that the apex government had instructed the Nigeria Customs Service to distribute bags of rice to states as part of measures to cushion the pains of the coronavirus induced lockdowns across the country.

Also, the government on March 30, announced palliative measures such as food distribution, cash transfers and loans repayment waivers to ease the pains of lockdown and stay-at-home policies.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in his second national broadcast, explained that the palliatives would be sustained during the second phase of the lockdown and increase household coverage to 3.6 million from 2.6 million.

“I have also directed that the current Social Register be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks. This means we will support an additional one million homes with our social investment programmes. A technical committee is working on this and will submit a report to me by the end of this week,” Buhari had said.

But, announcing the government palliative dispatched to Kano State through his social media page, President Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, said the trucks contain varieties of food stuff.

According to him, the gesture was in line with the apex government efforts and emergency health response to flatten coronavirus curve and mitigate the accompanied economic effects posed by the deadly respiratory disease.

“The Federal Government has handed over 120 trucks of assorted foodstuff to the Kano State Government; palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic in the State,” Ahmad wrote.