FG seeks global support on Boko Haram, other insurgents attack

Following gruesome killings of 43 farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday, the Federal Government has admitted the country would be needing global support in defeating the murderous sect and other terrorists group across the country.

This is coming as the apex government also advanced reasons why the war against terrorism, particularly Boko Haram was stalling in the country, saying the country was not resting on its oars to wean the nation off terrorists and terrorism

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who bemoaned the killings, attributed the setback being faced by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in fight against terrorism to denial of Nigeria from access to adequate weapons by international community.

Briefing newsmen on Monday in Makurdi, Benue State capital, the minister said that the development would further ensure elongation and frustrate sincere efforts by soldiers on the battlefield aimed at decimating the terrorists.

According to him, the denial and lack of support from international community will ensure Nigerians will remain at the mercy of terrorists.

“When we talk about terrorism, people don’t seem to appreciate that terrorism is not a local issue, it is a global issue and there is no part of the world that doesn’t experience its own pocket of terrorism.

“But you must also note that we are dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support from global partners, for instance, Nigeria has made an attempt to acquire a better and more effective platform to deal with terrorists but for one reason or the other we have been denied this platform, these weapons and without adequate weapons or platform we remain at the mercy of terrorists.

“You see fighting terrorists is not a joke because what actually happened in Borno State is unfortunate but you must also look at the strategy of the terrorists.

“Terrorists use media and publicity as oxygen, so when they go on this kind of mindless killing of people. It is not that the government is not doing enough, terrorism whether in Afghanistan or anywhere in the world has the same concept, a group of people who are extremist in their thoughts who don’t think that you and me should be alive,” he said.