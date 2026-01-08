FG secures freedom of Nigerian pastor detained in Benin

The Federal Government has secured the release of a Nigerian pastor, Benjamin Egbaji, who was detained in the Republic of Benin, following sustained diplomatic engagements with the Beninois authorities.

Egbaji, a cleric from Cross River State, was freed following a presidential pardon granted by Patrice Talon, President of the Republic of Benin.

The amnesty, which was formally gazetted on December 17, 2025, came after months of sustained diplomatic engagement by the Nigerian government.

The development was disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by Magnus Eze, aide to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, Egbaji had been accused of multiple offences and was initially detained at a hospital in Cotonou before being transferred to prison as his health continued to deteriorate.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said her office became deeply concerned about the pastor’s welfare after reports emerged that he was being held under harsh and degrading conditions.

“Public outrage intensified following the circulation of a photograph showing Egbaji chained to a hospital bed, a development that prompted urgent diplomatic intervention by Nigeria.

“This release is the result of consistent and determined diplomatic action. We were deeply concerned by his condition and the circumstances of his detention, and we took every necessary step to ensure that he received justice, humane treatment and access to medical care”, the minister said.

She revealed that the diplomatic breakthrough followed a series of engagements with Beninois authorities, including a visit to Egbaji while he was hospitalised in August 2025.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu noted that the sustained pressure eventually culminated in the grant of presidential clemency by President Talon.

The minister praised President Bola Tinubu’s foreign policy direction for the successful outcome, describing it as a practical demonstration of the administration’s commitment to citizen diplomacy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This diplomatic feat is a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to citizen diplomacy. The diaspora component of our foreign policy places the welfare of Nigerians abroad at the centre of our engagement with other countries,” she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also disclosed that she spoke with Egbaji by telephone shortly after his release.

“He is in high spirits, but he deserves good medical care after all he has been through,” she added.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Republic of Benin chapter, Mohammad Munir, commended the minister for her intervention.

“Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu has shown uncommon commitment to the well-being of Nigerians in the diaspora. We also commend President Tinubu and urge that more diplomatic efforts be deployed to assist other Nigerians incarcerated abroad,” he said.