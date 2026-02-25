FG secures $100M EU fund for 90,000km fibre project

The European Union has committed fresh funding to support Nigeria’s fibre expansion programme, boosting international backing for Project BRIDGE and strengthening the country’s digital transformation drive.

The €22 million grant will help fund the nationwide rollout of 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure aimed at expanding broadband access, particularly in underserved communities.

The initiative is also designed to attract private sector investment and speed up connectivity across the country.

The funding forms part of broader cooperation between Nigeria and the EU in digital infrastructure, public service modernisation and skills development.

The agreement was announced on Wednesday in Abuja during a signing ceremony attended by President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso; Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; and the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot.

According to the EU, the €22 million grant will be channelled through the EBRD to Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy. It will complement an additional €86 million (about $100 million) loan from the EBRD, which is awaiting final approval. This marks the bank’s first sovereign operation in Nigeria since the country became a shareholder last year.

Renaud-Basso described the partnership as a significant milestone, stating that the cooperation will help mobilise private investment and deliver inclusive, resilient and secure digital connectivity across Nigeria.

Minister Tijani said the agreement reinforces the government’s commitment to delivering Project BRIDGE on schedule.

“We recognise this signing as an important part of our efforts to deliver Project BRIDGE on time. I am particularly grateful for our ongoing cooperation with the EU and their commitment to a higher level of engagement this year. We look forward to ensuring that 2026 will be a year of delivery on this and other areas of cooperation with the EU,” he stated.

EU Ambassador Mignot said digital infrastructure has become a strategic pillar of Nigeria-EU relations. He stressed the importance of building trusted and resilient networks that meet international standards.

He added that the combined financing package will support the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle with 51 per cent private sector participation, while the EU grant will fund technical design for about 40,000 kilometres in the first phase and train 2,000 technicians to strengthen rollout capacity.