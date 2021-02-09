FG seals fake COVID-19 test centre in Abuja

The Federal Government has put a COVID-19 test centre in the Federal Capital Teritory (FCT) Abuja, under lock and key for issuing fake results to Nigerians patronising the center to ascertained their status for the dealdy respiratory disease.

It explained that need to protect Nigerians and clampdown on unaccredited centers issuing fake COVID-19 test results to people, especially for travel-related reasons necessitated the sealing of the facility.

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said that intelligence report at the centre’s disposal of non-accredited laboratories issuing coronavirus tests results were worrisome.

Speaking yesterday during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, Ihekweazu urged states government to intensify efforts in identifying fake test facilities and centers in their domain and take appropriate action in reducing the menace.

He also advised Nigerians to only patronise accredited laboratories on NCDC website listed for travel-related testing to mitigate the itches being experienced at their airport both in Nigeria and their destination countries.

“On the challenge of fake test results, especially for travel purposes, it is a challenge for the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the NCDC and for us all.

“Last week, the FCT Administration supported us in an investigation that ended up in the sealing of one of those centres here in Abuja. This centre had been collecting funds from citizens and issuing fake results. In these labs and testing centres, samples are collected from people, and there is no evidence that any test is done.

“Results are provided and people go around with those results and continue with their travel. We have published on our website all the accredited laboratories, where travel-related testing can be done. There are 33 of them in Nigeria and they can be accessed on our websites.”