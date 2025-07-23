FG seals Chinese firm, 13 others after contravening regulations in Abuja

The Federal Government through the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed has sealed a Chinese firm, two popular nightclubs and 11 others across Abuja for violating environmental laws and regulations.

The enforcement action, carried out following persistent complaints from residents, targeted facilities found to operating in variance to the country’s environmental standards.

Among the affected establishments were Ibiza Nightclub and De Hive Nightclub, located in the Port Harcourt Crescent area of Garki, Area 11.

According to NESREA, both clubs were sealed for generating excessive noise, far above the permissible limits, despite receiving multiple warnings.

In addition to the nightclubs, 12 other facilities, including quarries, construction sites, and commercial premises, were shut down for various environmental infractions.

The contraventions include operating without valid Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports, air quality control permits, and waste management plans.

After the operation, the Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, stated that the agency would continue to clamp down on individuals and organizations that disregard Nigeria’s environmental laws.

“We are committed to protecting the environment and public health. Any facility found to be in breach of laid-down environmental standards will face appropriate sanctions”.

He added that the agency’s inspections uncovered dangerous environmental practices, such as improper waste disposal, air pollution, and unsafe quarry blasting, which pose risks to nearby communities.

Also speaking, the Director of Environmental Quality Control at NESREA, Mr. Elijah Udofia, warned that tampering with the agency’s official seals or continuing operations without clearance would lead to prosecution.

The agency has called on all businesses in Abuja and across the country to ensure full compliance with environmental standards or risk being shut down. NESREA reiterated its readiness to enforce regulations without fear or favour in order to safeguard the environment and promote public safety.