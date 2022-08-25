FG seals 39 buildings for contravening environmental laws

The Federal Government through the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed no fewer than 39 facilities for contravening environmental laws across the country.

The facilities were said to have been earlier given notices of compliance concerns, in line with legal provisions, but still failed to abate their infractions against the environment.

The Director-General of the agency, Aliyu Jauro, said that the agency was on a mission to protect the environment, in line with its mandate and that no environmental offender would be spared.

According to him, the agency embarked on an enforcement drive which led to the sealing of 39 facilities in different parts of the country, for failing to comply with extant environmental laws.

“These facilities will be penalised for their offences, and some will be prosecuted in courts of competent jurisdiction.

“The enforcement is an ongoing exercise and I assure Nigerians that no erring facility will be spared,’’ he said.

Jauro, while addressing newsmen on Thursday, in Abuja said that the agency was strengthening its enforcement infrastructure, by building the capacity of its workforce and reviewing the National Environmental Regulations.

He said that the effort was to make the offenders serve as deterrent to others and also incorporate emerging environmental issues.

He further disclosed that hat the agency would soon host its Annual Federal /States Regulatory Dialogue, adding that the dialogue would bring together environmental policy makers at both the state and federal levels.

