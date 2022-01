In a bid to ensure that Nigerians participate in the 2022 Hajj, the Federal Government and the Saudi Arabian Authorities have commenced negotiations to lift the flight ban imposed on the country and possibly allow intending Muslim pilgrims to perform the religious rites in the holy cities.

Both governments, as learnt, have started exchanging correspondence on the flight ban which could possibly result in the lifting of the flight ban and approval for Nigerians to participate in the Hajj rites during the year.

The ongoing negotiation came after the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Civil Aviation, GACA, announced the suspension of flights from Nigeria following the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in the West African nation.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, disclosed this yesterday during a meeting with the executive officials of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) led by its Chairman, Zikrullah Hassan, held in Abuja.

Dada further disclosed that he was optimistic that the Saudi Arabian government’s final response on the flight ban would be positive, that is lift the ban placed on visitors from Nigeria.

Earlier, Hassan said that hinted that immediately after the ban was placed, the agency engaged in networking strategies with sister agencies for the purpose of convincing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end Nigeria’s flight suspension into its territory.

The chairman added that the meeting with Dada was a follow-up to the ongoing negotiation and consolidation on the initiatives already deployed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards ending the impasse.

He, meanwhile, commended the Ministry for its consistent push for an inroad into the matter considering that many Muslims have paid for the ongoing Umrah pilgrimage, and traditionally, the numbers rise during Ramadan lesser Hajj.

Hassan expressed hope that the suspension would be lifted in time to enable Nigerians to participate in the 2022 Hajj if it would be open for foreign pilgrims.

The chairman, through a report released by the Head Pubic Affairs for NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Tuesday, lauded the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 towards curtailing the spread of the virus, which has led to the conviction of other countries that had hitherto banned Nigeria and some Southern African countries for similar reasons to rescind their decision.

