FG sacks 15 prison officers, demotes 59 others over misconduct

The Federal Government has dismissed 15 personnel of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and demoted 59 others for various acts of misconduct and indiscipline while on duty across correctional facilities in the country.

The affected officers were penalized after a comprehensive review conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) under the Ministry of the Interior.

This development was disclosed on Thursday through a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, Umar Abubakar, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, disciplinary actions were taken after the Board’s Disciplinary and General Purpose Committee (BDGPC) concluded investigations into 224 cases involving correctional officers nationwide.

“Following a thorough review, the Board approved various disciplinary measures in line with its commitment to enforcing discipline and upholding the integrity of the Service,” Abubakar stated.

The spokesperson explained that the sanctions ranged from outright dismissals to written warnings, depending on the severity of each case.

“A total of 15 personnel were dismissed from the Service for serious misconduct and violation of Service regulations. Additionally, 59 officers had their ranks reduced as a result of confirmed breaches of professional standards, while 42 personnel were issued written warning letters as a corrective measure,” he added.

Meanwhile, 16 officers, who were found not guilty of the allegations levelled against them, were exonerated from the crime.

While 16 were left off the hook, seven others remain suspended as investigations into their cases were yet to be completed.

In one particularly grave case, an officer has been recommended for prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“In one case, an officer was suspended from duty and recommended for handover to the EFCC for prosecution due to the gravity of the offence,” Abubakar added.

The disciplinary measures also included the compulsory retirement of eight officers and a rank reversal for one officer, who was also instructed to refund all earnings received while wrongly holding the position.

The spokesperson disclosed that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Ojo, chairs the probe panel and reaffirmed the federal government’s resolve to entrench a culture of discipline and professionalism in the correctional system.

Reacting to the disciplinary actions, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwacuhe, assured Nigerians that all sanctions would be implemented fairly and strictly under existing regulations.

He also appealed for public cooperation as the Service continues internal reforms to strengthen accountability and public trust.

“Disciplinary actions will continue to be handled with fairness in strict compliance with extant rules and procedures,” the statement added.