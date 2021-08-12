FG rules out new lockdown over COVID-19 spike

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has reassured Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government would not be imposing fresh location to battle rising cases of coronavirus third wave, particularly outbreak of its deadly Delta variant in the country.

He explained that while different measures were being considered to halt community and person-to-person spread of the virus to build on gains earlier recorded, another lockdown was not part of its emergency response aimed at containing the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Details shortly…

