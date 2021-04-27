FG rolls out reformation plans on security, effective policing

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that plans are being concluded by Federal Government to rejig Nigeria’s security formations, noting that the move had become imperative in repositioning the security agencies to tackle current challenges, including insecurity bedeviling the country.

He said that with the recent peculiar challenges facing states across Nigeria, it has become crystal clear that the existing security architecture cannot achieve the desired result, hence the need for urgent reforms in tackling the menace.

He added that with the geographical reality of Nigeria, policing the country has proven a herculean task and that more needed to be done in arresting the ugly trend through effective strategies that could annihilate all enemies of state.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday when he received the Yakanaje Uke in Nasarawa State, His Royal Majesty, Ahmed Hassan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, noting that the challenges being faced by Nigeria would propel the country to greatness and serve as pathways to shared prosperity.

The Vice President, who also said there was the need to reorganize the security architecture, assured that Nigeria will soon overcome the current myriad of security challenges facing it, adding that the nation’s security architecture was being re-organized with a view to achieving optimal result.

“I believe strongly that the reason why we are experiencing what we are going through today is because we are being prepared for the future. A future where we will take into account all of the problems because if we haven’t gone through the problems we are going through now, it will be difficult for us to appreciate the importance of fairness and justice, the importance of giving people a voice and a representation. I am very pleased to hear about what you are doing.

“There is no question at all that we are facing security challenges, but we are able to overcome them. The role of the leadership is to sit down to think through the problems.

“This is a big country, so policing is very difficult. There is a need for us to reorganize our security architecture, which is what is going on now. One of the reasons why we have some of the divisions and conflicts in the parts of the country is because people do not feel included in the management of affairs in their localities.”

Commending the Emir for his leadership style, the Vice President said “I think you have created an opportunity where the options are available for bringing appeals to a center of fairness and justice for people from across the country, and its one that is to be emulated.

“And I think that this is the way Nigeria should be. We should be able to say that no matter where you are from, if you have the talent, if you work hard, you will succeed wherever you are. You will not be constrained by your political, ethnic or religious affiliations. Every great society that has succeeded in the world is multi-ethnic and they succeeded because they brought in talents from all over the place,” Osinbajo was quoted to have said in a statement issued by this Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

Furthermore, he urged the traditional institution to support the re-engineering process and leverage the influence they have over communities to effect positive change for the good of the entire society.