FG revokes 1,633 mining licenses over unpaid levies

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has disclosed that 1,633 mineral titles have been revoked from their holders over their inability to pay required dues to the Federal Government coffers.

Alake, meanwhile, warned the former title holders to vacate the relevant cadastre immediately to avoid having any confrontations with security agencies that have been deployed to ensure compliance with the new development..

According to him, security agencies, in collaboration with the Mines Inspectorate of the Ministry, have been authorised to apprehend any defaulters found in the areas where titles have been revoked.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Alake explained that the mineral titles were revoked due to the holders’ failure to pay the prescribed annual service fees on time.

He said despite a 30-day written default notice from the Mining Cadastre Office, the holders were found in violation and non-compliance with their statutory obligations to the government.

