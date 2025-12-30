FG revalidates Ondo seaport license

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, has formally handed over the revalidated certificate for the Ondo Deep Seaport to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Minister Adegboyega Oyetola described the development as a strategic intervention to unlock the state’s vast maritime and blue economy potential.

The revalidation, announced yesterday, comes two years after setbacks linked to a “naming error” in the original approval granted by the federal government in May 2023.

Oyetola said the port, located along the Atlantic corridor, would boost non-oil exports, improve ease of doing business, and attract foreign direct investment into the south-west and the country.

“The Ondo Deep Sea Port is not just a project for Ondo state; it is a national asset that will strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in global shipping, reduce pressure on existing ports, and create a new hub for exports, manufacturing and job creation,” he said.

The minister added that the revalidated license provides certainty to investors and sends a strong signal that Nigeria is ready for serious maritime investments.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, while receiving the certificate, appreciated President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council for approving the revalidation.

“This revalidated certificate is a turning point for Ondo state. It validates our vision for industrial growth, job creation and sustainable development anchored on our long coastline and maritime assets,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa noted that his administration is prioritizing infrastructure development, including roads, educational and hospitality facilities, to support the port and drive statewide development.