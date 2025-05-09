FG returns rail services to Jos–Kuru route weeks after exit

Weeks after activities stalled on the Jos–Kuru corridor railway project, the Plateau State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to fast-track the restoration of train services in the area.

This agreement represents a major step toward revitalizing Nigeria’s aging railway infrastructure, while also supporting the country’s broader goals of economic development and regional integration.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the NRC headquarters in Lagos, underscored a renewed commitment to federal-state collaboration in breathing life back into the long-abandoned railway network across Plateau State.

Speaking at the event, Plateau State Commissioner for Transportation, Jatau Davou, who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang, hailed the development as a beacon of hope for the people of Plateau.

He expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of Transportation, Sa’id Alkali, and NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, for their commitment to revitalizing rail services in the state.

“This is not just about rail transportation; it is about restoring hope and economic prosperity to our people,” Davou said.

He noted that the Jos–Kuru line, part of the historic Kafanchan–Kuru route, would serve as a crucial connector between Nigeria’s western and eastern rail corridors.

The line, Davou stated is expected to facilitate trade, improve mobility for local communities, and reduce both the cost and time of transportation within the state.

He also announced that while the service will initially run on the existing narrow gauge, there are long-term plans to upgrade to a standard gauge network under the national railway modernization programme.

The NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of intergovernmental cooperation in rebuilding critical infrastructure. He praised the Plateau State Government’s proactive steps in restoring the abandoned tracks and highlighted the broader benefits of the partnership.

“This partnership demonstrates how governments at all levels can collaborate beyond politics to deliver tangible benefits to Nigerians,” Opeifa stated. “We are not just bringing trains; we are bringing back dignity, economic empowerment, and national integration.”

Addressing recent media reports of stolen railway assets, Opeifa clarified that the coaches were not stolen but were instead redeployed to Plateau, where they are currently being rehabilitated for service.

He further revealed that the NRC plans to assign a dedicated business manager to oversee operations in Plateau State. The restored rail service is expected to create jobs, boost local businesses, and open up new opportunities in advertising and entertainment through the train system.