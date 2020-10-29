FG restates support for Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO DG ambition

After emerging as candidate with wider endorsement from World Trade Organisation (WTO) member states, the Federal Government has disclosed that all avenues would be explored in ensuring Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, emerges WTO Director-General.

This is coming as the apex government also restates commitment to ensuring that the Nigerian candidate beat his Korean contender to clinch the leadership position of the international body.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country would take advantage of its bilateral relations with member countries, adding that apart from serving the country diligently, Okonjo-Iweala had also distinguished herself on the world stage.

Giving updates on her selection process through a statement on Thursday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, the ministry said that the 164 member states were expected to adopt the winner by consensus next month.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the third and final round of the selection process of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization was concluded on Tuesday, 27th October 2020, and the result was formally announced on Wednesday, 28th October 2020.

“The candidate from Nigeria, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has secured the support of the majority of the member countries but is yet to be declared and returned the winner.

“This is because apart from winning the election, all the 164 Member States of WTO were expected to adopt the winner by consensus, in accordance with the rule of procedure of the WTO.

“It is important to highlight that Dr Okonjo-Iweala has secured cross-regional backing with only the United States opposing the consensus.

“Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organisation is realised,” the statement read.