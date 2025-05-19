FG rescues Nollywood actress daughter stranded in Mali

Veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George’s daughter, Adeola, who was declared missing by her mother, has returned to Nigeria after being stranded in Mali for four years.

Adeola was rescued by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) just days after George made a public plea for help, during which she revealed a series of personal and health struggles that had left her homeless and searching desperately for her missing child.

The commission announced Adeola’s return on Monday in a brief statement issued by its Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“Breaking! Adeola, daughter of popular actress, Jumoke George, who cried out that she had not heard from her daughter in four years, is back home from Mali where she was trafficked to. Just received her, with Biola Adebayo who broke the story and Niyi Johnson. Details later!” Dabiri-Erewa stated.

The Nollywood actress had earlier shared her ordeal during an interview with fellow actress Abiola Adebayo on her talk show, Talk to B, where she opened up about her daughter’s disappearance.

According to her, Adeola, her first child, was living with her grandmother in Ibadan and was last seen after informing the family she was travelling to Lagos.

George later received a message from Adeola, who asked for forgiveness and explained that she had travelled out of the country with friends in search of better opportunities, but eventually ended up stranded in Mali.

In the same interview, the actress also disclosed that she had been battling serious health and financial issues. She noted that her deteriorating condition had forced her to turn down acting jobs, refund payments, and even borrow money for medical treatment.

“I have tried as a Christian. My firstborn, Adeola, has been missing for the past four years. Deola turned 41 on May 1. I’m the one catering for the children.

“I’ve been sick since January 2 and I have tried my best as a human. I don’t know, I’ve done several tests, and now I need to do brain and heart tests which cost ₦400,000. I don’t know where I’ll get the money.

“I don’t sleep because I’m always in pain. Everything is wrong with me. I don’t understand anymore. I have put that child in so much debt,” she lamented.