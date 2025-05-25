FG repatriates eight foreigners without valid visas

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed that the federal government has turned back eight foreigners last week for attempting to enter Nigeria without valid visas.

Tunji-Ojo stated that the ministry will no longer tolerate the entry of foreigners without proper documentation.

The minister, who made this known during an interview on a popular television Sunday, revealed that he met with the Airline Operators of Nigeria on Friday to discuss new enforcement measures concerning the entry and exit of individuals into the country.

He said, “Just as I told the Airline Operators of Nigeria on Friday, the era of bringing people into Nigeria without visas is over. In the past two weeks, we’ve had multiple cases of people arriving without proper documentation, and that is unacceptable.”

Tunji-Ojo warned that sanctions would be imposed on airlines that violate immigration protocols by bringing in passengers without valid visas.

“Airlines must take responsibility. You can’t travel to the U.S. or the U.K. without a visa—no airline will carry you. Why should Nigeria be any different? This is not a dumping ground,” he said.

The minister further stressed that Nigeria would not accept undocumented travellers.

“We’ve already returned several individuals. Last week alone, we turned back more than six, seven, eight people. Airlines that bring them must return them. A visa is an authorization to enter Nigeria. Without it, you will not be allowed in,” he added.

The minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting national security and upholding immigration laws.