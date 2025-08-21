FG repatriates 51 more foreigners convicted for cybercrime

The Federal Government has repatriated 51 more foreign nationals who were convicted and sentenced for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

The repatriated foreign nationals, who were led to the Lagos airport by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), include 50 Chinese and one Tunisian.

The repatriation on Thursday increased the number of foreign nationals sent back to their nation to 102 after the first that commenced on Friday, August 15, 2025.

The convicts are among the 192 foreign nationals arrested during a sting operation by the Commission in Lagos, following actionable intelligence about the operations of one of the largest foreign-led cybercrime syndicates in Nigeria.

MORE DETAILS SOON